CT congressional delegation members differ on Biden

Connecticut’s congressional delegation is all Democrats, but some differ on whether President Joe Biden should withdraw from the presidential race.

“As the Democratic candidate, he has my support. And I would say most of my colleagues at this point, none have expressed opposition to President Biden in the Senate,” U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said.

He said he was reassured by a letter Biden sent to Democratic lawmakers on Monday stating that he is firmly committed to staying in the race.

“He appears firmly and unequivocally, indeed unalterably intent on continuing to be the Democratic candidate, and I take him at his word,” Blumenthal said.

“Biden needs to go out unscripted to American voters this week. And if he can’t do that, the president has a decision to make about what’s best for the country,” U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy said.

And Connecticut Congressman Jim Himes is one of several top House Democrats calling for Biden to step aside and let someone else lead the party's ticket, according to the Associated Press.