Midway through the WNBA season, CT Sun and NY Liberty fight for first place

The WNBA season is halfway over, and the Connecticut Sun are in second place in the league standings — right behind the New York Liberty, who are in the lead.

The WNBA has 12 teams that play 40 games in the regular season. The Sun and the Liberty have both spent time in first place this season.

Breanna Stewart, who won four consecutive national championships with the University of Connecticut, leads the Liberty in average points per game. DeWanna Bonner has been the Sun’s top scorer.

Connecticut and New York will face off on July 10th in Uncasville. It will be one of the team’s last games before the league takes a month-long break for the Olympics.

But before Team USA leaves for Paris, they’ll face the WNBA All-Stars. Team WNBA won 93-85 in the 2021 matchup.

Connecticut and New York are also well-represented on both rosters.

UConn stars Diana Taurasi and Breanna Stewart will suit up for Team USA. They’ll be joined by Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas and Stewart’s Liberty teammate Sabrina Ionescu.

On the All-Star team, Connecticut’s DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones will be reunited with their former teammate Jonquel Jones, who was traded to New York last year.

The All-Star game is on July 20 in Phoenix. It will stream on ABC.

Team USA will play their first Olympic game against Japan on July 29. The women have won Gold at the last seven Olympic games.

WNBA playoffs begin on September 22. The Sun made it to the finals in 2022, and the Liberty made it to the finals in 2023.