Bridgeport's wastewater treatment plant bolstered by $1.5 million in federal funds

The City of Bridgeport announced it will expand its water pollution control facilities after it received federal funding.

The Bridgeport Water Pollution Control Authority received $1.5 million in federal funding for facility upgrades. The grant will go towards the design and construction, beginning next year. The project will be rolled out in phases. Phase one of the project will see the expansion of facilities starting with the Westside Plant.

Mayor Joe Gamin said the facility needs upgrades that have proved challenging for the city. The effort to secure additional funding for renovations has been an ongoing process. Ganim said the issue is now a top priority and renovations will have a major impact on residents.

“For that amount of money, new, state-of-the-art technology will allow the advancements for what will effectively be those that inherit this Long Island Sound and this earth. The next generation,” Ganim said.

Ganim said the city’s water facilities process millions of gallons of water daily. The federal funding comes from Clean Water Funds, which allows the city to make improvements that would protect the environment and improve the quality of life for residents. He expects the city to receive more funding in the future.

Jeniece Roman / WSHU

“We have good stewards of these funds in the city of Bridgeport to ensure that not only is the sewer system effective in handling the waste,” Ganim said. “But we’re protective and conscious of ensuring that Long Island Sound and all the environment is well protected.”

Part of the city’s water system includes a discharge location into the Long Island Sound. U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) joined Ganim at a press conference to talk about the federal funding. Blumenthal said the facility is out of date and overburdened. He said the upgrades will not only be an investment for the city, but all Connecticut residents.

“When the Sound is polluted by sewage overflow or nitrogen effluent from Bridgeport, it affects everyone,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal said the grant is a down payment on a much larger investment and the funding is just a fraction of what the project needs. Blumenthal said in the future he will work with city leaders to secure additional federal funding.