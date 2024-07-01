CT residents advised to think of safety during the Fourth of July holiday

Connecticut residents have been advised to think about safety as they celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

Summer is known as "trauma season” because of a rise in preventable injuries among children.

Officials said on average, 2,000 children under the age of 15 will be injured by fireworks, 38 kids will die from being left in hot cars and 11 more will die from drowning.

State Representative Liz Linehan, co-chair of the Children’s Committee, said at a media briefing in Hartford that adult supervision could prevent most drownings.

“It really does not matter the age of the children in the pool. It’s very important even if you think your child is a strong swimmer, there should be an adult there to watch at all times,” Linehan said.

Teen boys are at the highest risk of drowning in lakes, ponds and creeks, said state Child Advocate Sarah Egan.

“Let’s talk to our kids about water safety, even the ones we think know how to swim. Even the ones we think are getting to exercise safe judgment, let them know about making safe choices,” Egan said.

More than half of the 41 children who drowned in Connecticut in the last 10 years were adolescent boys, Egan added.