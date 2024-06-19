Lamont signs bills to expand access to early childhood education

Two laws that would help more low- and moderate-income Connecticut families pay for child care were signed by Gov. Ned Lamont at a ceremony at the Friends Center for Children in New Haven on Tuesday.

The laws consolidate Connecticut's three existing early childhood programs — Child Day Care, School Readiness and the State Head Start Supplement — into a single program called Early Start Connecticut.

Lamont said reducing the red tape to access the programs would help save parents money for child care.

“It’s about the resources and how we use those resources in a way that maximizes value for these kids,” he said.

Beth Bye is the commissioner for Early Childhood. She said the laws also expand the Care 4 Kids program to 15,000 more families.

“For those 15,000 families on Care 4 Kids, that makes an enormous difference in their quality of life. Which translates into an improved environment for children,” Bye said.

"For a family of four getting onto Care 4 Kids means about $21,000 a year in child care help, Bye said. “That’s an expense that they don’t have now. Now they can afford a mortgage, maybe a car.”

Eligibility for the Care 4 Kids program has increased from 50% to 65% of the state median income, which is about $90,213.