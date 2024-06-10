Lamont puts CT’s distribution of marijuana social equity funds on hold

Gov. Ned Lamont has ordered a halt to the distribution of about $33.4 million of social equity funds derived from the legal sale of marijuana in Connecticut.

The order is in response to complaints from members of the state’s legislative Black and Puerto Rican Caucus and other stakeholders. They are concerned that the Social Equity Council responsible for the distribution of the funds hasn’t been transparent.

Lamont agrees. “I’m not sure how the money is being deployed. If it’s making a real difference in people’s lives in those zip codes that were such a priority, those hardest hit by the war on drugs,” he said.

He also supports a comprehensive review of the council that’s being conducted by State Comptroller Sean Scanlon.

“Let’s take a pause, take a look at this, and make sure we know what our priorities are for this money, and it goes to the people who need it," Lamont said.

The review should also focus on the council’s governance practices, decision-making and financial management.

The council is also responsible for approving social equity plans that cannabis producers and vendors must have before they can be granted a license in the state.