Lamont urges YNHH and Prospect to conclude their deal on three CT hospitals

Gov. Ned Lamont said on Friday that Yale New Haven Health and California-based Prospect Medical Holdings should conclude the sale of three major hospitals in Connecticut and stop suing each other.

Lamont said he's hopeful that despite the lawsuits, Yale New Haven Health’s deal to purchase Prospect’s Manchester Memorial, Rockville General and Waterbury hospitals will be concluded.

“We are still in conversations with both Prospect and Yale. Next up is the audit of financials so we can get these guys back on track,” he said.

In the meantime, State Attorney General William Tong said the Department of Public Health is working with his office to ensure that patient care at the facilities does not suffer.

“The state is focused on health care and the patients, and the doctors and the nurses and the employees. And holding Prospect accountable for meeting its obligations as an operator of hospitals in this state,” Tong said.

Yale New Haven Health had recently filed a lawsuit to get out of its $435 million bid to purchase the three ailing hospitals.

It claimed it was unaware that Prospect had saddled the hospitals with tens of millions of dollars of debt.

Prospect counter sued, claiming Yale New Haven Health is “failing to deliver on the agreed upon price.”