CT chief public defender fired

Connecticut Chief Public Defender TaShun Bowden-Lewis has been fired.

The state’s Public Defender Services Commission charged her with 16 charges, 15 of which they substantiated. They include mistreatment of division members, improperly accessing employees' email accounts and more.

Her less than two-year tenure was marked by turmoil in the division, including the resignation of all but one commission member due to ongoing conflict.

She had been on administrative leave since the beginning of February.

Retired state Supreme Court justice and commission chair Richard Palmer spoke briefly after the six-membered commission's unanimous decision.

“Ms. Bowden-Lewis, we recognize that this is a very difficult time for everyone, including you, the division and the commission,” Palmer said. “When this commission was appointed, we started with great hope for the future and never expected or wanted to be here today. It's the commission's sincere hope that there are better days ahead for you and for the division.”

Their decision can be read here.

Bowden-Lewis was the state’s first Black chief public defender. Her term was set to expire in October of 2025.

In a statement to WSHU, her lawyer (and former Bridgeport mayor) Thomas Bucci said they would explore their options to appeal.

“My client will be exploring her options to contest the wrongful, discriminatory and retaliatory termination of her employment,” Bucci said. “We are committed to legally challenging the unjustifiable action of the commission and its members.”