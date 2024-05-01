© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT reports higher April income tax revenue, projects increased budget surplus

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published May 1, 2024 at 8:07 AM EDT
Connecticut Speaker of the House Matt Ritter speaks during opening session at the State Capitol in Hartford, Connecticut.
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Connecticut Speaker of the House Matt Ritter speaks during opening session at the State Capitol in Hartford, Connecticut.

Connecticut’s latest consensus revenue forecast projects the state will end its fiscal year with a $256 million surplus.

That is due to higher than anticipated income tax revenue in April, and $170 million above the level reported two weeks ago, according to officials.

The surplus shows that Connecticut is in a solid financial situation. House Speaker Matt Ritter said there’s no need for budget adjustments before lawmakers adjourn next week.

“Folks, we are in good times. We will make a very robust contribution to the pension funds. Yes, it is volatility money. So, we’ll have to talk about that as we go forward,” Ritter said.

But House Minority leader Vincent Candelora is concerned.

“I’m not sure there’s a lot to really crow about, especially given the fact that these guys are going to gavel out without adjusting the budget as required and leave it in the hands of the governor,” Candelora said.

The consensus revenue forecast reinforces that the state is on the right path, said Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont.

The state’s legislative session ends next Wednesday.
Tags
Connecticut News CT Budgetbudget surplusIncome TaxConnecticut General AssemblyMatt RitterVincent Candelora
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma