Fairfield residents continue to oppose UI construction

Fairfield residents aren’t giving up in the fight against construction proposals from United Illuminating; with support from the town, advocates are taking the battle to court.

UI wants to install dozens of monopoles near Metro-North railroad tracks in Southport, Fairfield and Bridgeport. The company has said they are needed to bring power to the community.

The poles would be more than 100 feet tall. Residents say they would rather the transmission cables be installed underground — UI says that would cost more than a billion dollars.

“Across Southport, Fairfield and Bridgeport, power lines would rise above tree lines and be visible not only throughout our towns but also from the Long Island Sound,” reads a flyer from Empowering Fairfield, one of the community groups.

The project was approved by the Connecticut Siting Council, but Fairfield, Bridgeport and local advocacy groups have appealed the decision in the Superior Court.

An attorney representing the groups said they will continue to appeal, even if they don’t win in court.

State lawmakers representing the area are also fighting to amend the Siting Council’s decision-making process. One of the bills, an act concerning the composition and expertise of the Connecticut Siting Council, would require council members to “have expertise concerning electric transmission infrastructure.”

The council is made up of two sections: the energy and telecommunications membership (nine members), and hazardous waste (13 members).

UI defended the project in a statement to WSHU, saying it's part of a 25-mile rebuild project that has been ongoing for over a decade. Sarah Wall Fliotsos, a UI spokesperson, said the project is a "comprehensive solution to multiple problems," including aging and deteriorating infrastructure, threats from weather disasters, and aligning with the state and Metro-North expansion plans.

"The Fairfield to Congress portion of this reconstruction is critical to completing the comprehensive rebuild program and realizing the full benefits of a strengthened transmission network, both for Fairfield and Bridgeport residents as well as for all UI customers and millions of people served by ISO-New England," Fliotsos said.