CT legislative leaders offer competing proposals for budget adjustments

Connecticut lawmakers expect to act on adjustments to the state budget this week. Democrats and Republicans have competing proposals.

As much as $400 million in adjustments might be needed to balance the second year of the state’s bipartisan two-year budget passed last year, according to Democrats.

House Speaker Matt Ritter said that can be fixed by using what remains of the state’s federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money.

“We think we are in a very good place,” he said.

“Yes, there are certain deficiencies in certain line items, but there are also surpluses in others. And we think we can handle the second year that way. And ARPA has to be spent by the end of the year. Let’s not forget that,” Ritter said.

“As we all know, special education fell short last year of $75 million. Our budget is covering that cost,” said Minority Leader Vincent Candelora, describing the House Republicans' alternative, which increases money for charter schools and fully funds special education.

The Republicans also support budget cuts proposed by Gov. Ned Lamont.

Final negotiations between lawmakers and Lamont will begin after this month’s consensus state revenue numbers, including this year’s income tax returns.

The state’s legislative session ends on Wednesday, May 8.