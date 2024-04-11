Command Holdings, a Mashantucket Pequot company, welcomes new board member

Command Holdings has appointed Aurene Martin, a tribal advisor and advocacy expert, to join its Board of Director. Command Holdings is owned by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe. It provides professional services to the Department of Defense and other federal agencies.

Martin has experience in federal Indian law and government. Board Chair Angelina Casanova said the Tribal Council makes the final decision of who to appoint based on the board recommendations. She said Martin’s extensive experience played a major role in her appointment to the board.

“Aurene has dedicated her professional career to advocating for and preserving the rights of Native people,” Casanova said. “I am confident she will help drive our operational excellence, while continuing to uphold our seven-generation legacy.”

Martin has worked as a consultant to multiple Native American governments. Notably, she has served in prominent government roles, including acting assistant secretary of Indian Affairs, principal deputy assistant secretary for the U.S. Department of the Interior and senior counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs.

Command Holdings has acquired three companies in the past few years. Casanova said the company has been working to integrate them, and that this year it will focus on refining the policies set into place and improve efficiency.

“As we look at our phase two growth and what that looks like, we think that Aurene’s skillset will definitely help guide us, provide strategic direction to the board and help as we continue to refine all of the processes that we put into place in the last couple of years,” Casanova said.

Established in 2017, Command Holdings has grown to have over 500 team members, operate in 17 time zones and was voted a 2024 USA Today Top Workplace by employees. The company’s goal is to contribute to the development of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and future generations.

Command Holdings' Board of Directors is now complete with its five members, which include: Angelina Casanova, Richard Sebastian, Bryan Hayes and Bryan Small. Command Holdings CEO Jon Panamaroff commended Martin’s appointment and welcomed her to the company.

“Aurene’s tremendous expertise brings an unparalleled understanding of government and organizational leadership to Command Holdings,” Panamaroff said. “I look forward to leveraging her insights to support our team.”