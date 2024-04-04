CT environmental activists want lawmakers to act on climate change bills

With Earth Day approaching later this month, Connecticut environmental advocates want state lawmakers to act on the climate change bills pending before the General Assembly.

One bill would lower emissions. Another would enable the creation of infrastructure for electric vehicles. A third would promote statewide solar power.

Representative Christine Palm, a Democratic from Deep River, sponsors the emissions bill.

At a news briefing at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford on Wednesday, Palm told the young environmentalists that it's unfortunate her bill had to be scaled back.

“I was your age when the first Earth Day came out in 1976. And it breaks my heart that all these years later, we are talking about panaceas, not moving the needle,” she said.

She urged them to lobby lawmakers from both parties.

“They need to hear from people who care about the environment because it is too easy to marginalize what you care about,” Palm said.

Her bill had called for an electric vehicle mandate by 2035 in line with California standards. It was replaced by one that would create a task force for a zero-emission vehicle roadmap by 2050.

That bill revision was in response to opposition from Republicans and some Democrats concerned that the state is not ready to phase out gas-powered vehicles over the next decade.