CT's insurance committee fails to pass any bills this year

Connecticut's Insurance and Real Estate Committee failed to approve a single bill by the legislative deadline last week, prompting House Speaker Matt Ritter to resurrect some bills.

The committee’s agenda this year died because Democratic co-chairs Senator Jorge Cabrera of Hamden and Representative Kerry Wood of Rocky Hill failed to agree.

“There was a desire to add additional bills to the agenda that were more controversial. And they could not agree on what those additional bills should be," Ritter explained.

“They are just some tough personalities. And the last couple of years have been tough. But they are bills we care about, and we are going to try to resurrect them,” he said.

Ritter said some of the bills might be attached to budget adjustments without indicating specific bills.

Republican legislative leaders released a statement that said they were frustrated, disappointed and baffled that in the "Insurance Capital of the World," the insurance committee can't pass any bills to lower health insurance costs for Connecticut families.