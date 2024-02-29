Four CT hospitals will join Northwell Health in merger deal with Nuvance Health

Northwell Health in New York has announced plans to merge with Nuvance Health, affecting seven hospitals in the Connecticut and Hudson Valley region.

The presidents of Northwell and Nuvance signed an agreement this week that would place all seven hospitals in the Nuvance system under the Northwell system, including four in western Connecticut.

“When you bring two organizations together, you can learn from one another, share best practices, gain more insight," Northwell CEO Michael Dowling said about the merger. "And obviously, the end game, of course, has to be improved care to the communities.”

Northwell will become the parent company for Nuvance if Connecticut and New York regulators approve the merger.

The presidents of both health systems said the merger makes sense due to their shared mission and past partnerships.

"By joining forces with Northwell Health, we are taking a giant leap forward in our shared mission to enhance the quality, accessibility and equity of the health care we provide to our communities," Nuvance Health president John Murphy, M.D. said.

Nuvance Health has faced financial strain in recent years due to rising costs. According to a joint statement, Northwell will make "significant investments" in Nuvance Health.

In Connecticut, the Nuvance network includes Danbury Hospital and its New Milford campus, Norwalk Hospital and Sharon Hospital. In New York, the network includes Northern Dutchess Hospital, Putnam Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.