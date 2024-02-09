Do you have questions about the upcoming Bridgeport election? WSHU has you covered

In a little over two weeks, incumbent Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim and challenger John Gomes will face off for the fourth time in six months.

The race ending on Feb. 27 is expected to be the last election to decide who should be Bridgeport’s mayor for the next four years.

Incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim secured the Democratic nominee in January, beating challenger John Gomes by more than 1,000 votes, according to the secretary of the state’s office.

Gomes is now running against Ganim as an independent.

Because this is a general election, everyone registered to vote in Bridgeport can participate.

WSHU is answering your questions about the race below.