© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Independent probe concluded in CT State Police traffic ticket scandal

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published February 1, 2024 at 5:00 PM EST
Members of the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit on scene.
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Members of the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit on scene.

According to an independent report released on Thursday, sloppy record-keeping, mistakes and a lack of training are blamed for the Connecticut State Police false ticket scandal that might have skewed racial profiling data.

Gov Ned Lamont said the findings show only a few troopers were intentionally involved in the false ticket writing. Lamont commissioned Diedre Daly, a former U.S. attorney for Connecticut, to produce the report.

“The overwhelming majority were inadvertent problems, sloppiness. There were discrepancies but not falsifications,” he said.

Lamont added that technology might help reduce such mistakes.

"We now have terminals in all the trooper's cars, so this can now be done electronically, it doesn’t necessarily require the double input, the manual writing it down while you are standing next to a highway at high speeds. I think that will clean up a lot; in fact, it has cleaned up a lot of discrepancies,” Lamont said.

The report recommends six troopers and one constable be further investigated for potential falsification of traffic ticket data.

In the meantime, the State Police have placed the officers on modified administrative duty.

It also recommends an independent compliance officer be hired to oversee reforms at the State Police. Lamont said his administration will propose legislation to prevent further such behavior.
Tags
Connecticut News Connecticut State Police ScandalConnecticut State PoliceDeirdre DalyNed Lamont
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma