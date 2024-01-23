Bridgeport's Democratic mayoral primary election is underway

Bridgeport judge denies motion to set aside absentee ballots

As Democrats voted in a redo primary for mayor in Bridgeport on Tuesday, a judge denied a motion to set aside some of the absentee ballots in the rematch between incumbent Joe Ganim and challenger John Gomes.

The motion from Bridgeport city attorneys had sought to sequester absentee ballots obtained from 1,400 applications requested by a Gomes campaign worker.

Superior Court Judge William Clark’s denial of the motion means all absentee ballots in the election would be counted, said Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas.

“It doesn’t invalidate that vote. It just means the person who gave it to you had not registered with the town clerk. So, the judge struck down that,” Thomas said at a media briefing at a polling place at Wilbur Cross School on Tuesday morning.

Ebong Udoma / WSHU Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas at Wilbur Cross School in Bridgeport.

The judge had ordered Bridgeport’s redo Democratic primary after ruling that the September primary, which was won by Ganim, had been marred by alleged absentee ballot drop box stuffing.

Thomas said in-person voting has been relatively hitch-free, apart from a couple of malfunctioning vote scanners.

“It did not stall the process. As I think most people know, every polling place always has emergency procedures. Or tabulators have auxiliary bins that are secure so voters deposit their ballot in that bin,” she said.

The polls in Bridgeport close at 8 p.m.

Check for updates. This is a developing story...

