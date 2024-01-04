New Haven looks at changing city codes to help accessory dwelling units

Proposed legislation in New Haven may make it easier for homeowners to build accessory dwelling units, or tiny homes, on their property.

Officials say it’s a new approach to solving the city’s housing crisis.

Accessory dwelling units are independent living facilities built on private property. Under current city zoning laws, they could be built in attics, basements or in converted buildings on the property — like sheds or garages.

They provide space to sleep, cook and use the bathroom.

The proposed changes to the city’s zoning laws are phases two and three of a plan they’re following to expand affordable housing. Phase one, which allowed the ADUs to be created, required owner occupancy, a property lot larger than 4,000 sq. feet and for the home to be located in an approved zoning district.

Proposed changes to the city’s zoning laws would allow smaller lots to qualify for ADUs and allow the dwellings to be built unattached from the original home.

If the proposals pass, more than 23,000 properties would be eligible for an ADU.

Mayor Justin Elicker (D) said it would be beneficial for all kinds of people in the city.

“It could be a new housing unit for renters, and also an opportunity for individuals and homeowners to make some additional revenue,” Elicker said. “ It could be a new unit for aging parents. They could be for older homeowners that want to age in place and downsize a little bit.”

New Haven Housing Authority President Karen DuBois-Walton said the affordable housing crisis needs more than one solution — and ADUs could be part of the answer.

“The accessory dwelling units are a creative solution for the development of housing that is affordable,” DuBois-Walton said. “And we have many reasons to believe that the potential ADU owners that will step up for this are going to really benefit from the removal of things that have been barriers up until this point.”

Elicker said the measure could be voted on as soon as two months from now. It‘s been proposed to the city council, who will send it to the committee and then vote on the proposal with any changes as a whole.

He did not indicate whether or not he expects strong support from the city’s 30 Democratic alders, but did say that they were all equally interested in finding a solution to the housing crisis.

“What I hear from the alders is the strong desire to increase more affordable options in the city,” Elicker said. “I also hear from the alders that they want more accountability for some landlords who are not taking good care of their property.”