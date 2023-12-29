© 2023 WSHU
CT voters overwhelmingly oppose banning gas-powered cars, poll finds

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published December 29, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST
A Tesla vehicle receives a charge at a charging station.
Mike Stewart
/
AP
A Tesla vehicle receives a charge at a charging station.

The majority of Connecticut voters oppose a phase-out of gas-powered vehicles. According to a new poll, most respondents sighted the potential impact on low-income households.

Gov. Ned Lamont proposed phasing out the sale of gas-powered cars and trucks by 2035 to help meet the state's climate goals. He withdrew those regulations in November, with plans to revisit the measure in 2024.

RG Strategies surveyed 500 likely Connecticut voters just after that announcement: 59% said they oppose the phaseout, regardless of the timeline, and 63% of the opponents identified themselves as politically independent or non-partisan.

Sixty-seven percent of all respondents said electric vehicles still pose environmental threats, such as mining for minerals for batteries. Fifty-six percent called the proposal an example of government overreach.

If a phase-out were to go through, 69% of respondents identified the impact of low-income households as their primary concern, 26% said taxes and 16% said inflation.
Connecticut News Electric VehiclesClimate ChangeVotingNed Lamont
