Scientists discover an invasive sea slug in Long Island Sound

A lobster trap recovery program has been turning up some unique species in Long Island Sound, including a vibrant sea slug that's native to Europe.

Doris-pseudoargus is a kind of nudibranch, more commonly known as a sea slug. Doris, for short, is invasive to the U.S., only about an inch and a half long, and a bright yellow color.

Maritime Aquarium

This is the furthest south Doris has been found in North America. Rebha Raviraj was part of the team that made the discovery off the coast of Groton, Connecticut.

“They have antenna-like sense organs on their heads, and gills near the back of their body that sort of look like little tails," Raviraj said. "They’re typically sponge predators, but they can also eat other animals like enemies and other soft-bodied marine animals.”

Raviraj is a conservation research assistant with the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk, where Doris is now being kept.

Researchers will try to understand better the potential impact the species could have on the health of the Sound, and what the discovery reveals about the changing climate.

“It was certainly very different from any other nudibranch typical to the Long Island Sound area, and I knew it was worth collecting to bring onto land for a closer look," Raviraj added.

Residents are encouraged to send any observations of novel species to the Maritime Aquarium. Or document them on the iNaturalist app.