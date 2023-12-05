Blumenthal cautions growth of AI in health care at CT forum

U.S Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) gave the keynote address at a forum on AI hosted by the Connecticut Health AI Collaborative, which is a volunteer group of physicians and researchers dedicated to advancing health care through the use of artificial intelligence.

In his address, Blumenthal called a legislative office to be created that would be tasked with overseeing and regulating new and emerging AI software.

"We have proposed the first comprehensive bipartisan framework for AI regulation at the federal level." Blumenthal said.

"And the central principle is, there should be some kind of oversight, licensing registration, call it whatever you want. In a body that has the expertise to do it, much like the FDA does." he added.

He said the office should also be tasked with ensuring that they have access to the ways these different models work. Additionally, the office will help to ensure that national security is protected from the theft and misuse of AI software.

Blumenthal later emphasized the urgent need for regulatory body to oversee AI, stating that the speed in which it is developing could pose immediate danger.

"The reason why there is an urgency obviously, is the speed of AI development, but also the clear and present dangers right now over this Christmas holiday," Blumenthal said. "There will be impersonations. Seniors or parents will be called by voices seeming very much like their nephews or children saying lost here in — you know Fargo — or I have been taken hostage."

While Blumenthal does think it is vital to regulate AI, he does not wish to stop it from creating innovation. He highlighted the competitive advantage that AI could bring to the U.S. in terms of national defense, as well as it's capabilities in detecting diseases, developing new cures and addressing health-related impacts of climate change.

Blumenthal said that he has already received strong support for the office from all of the big tech companies, but he's holding off on introducing a bill for the regulatory body until he has received input on the framework of his plan.