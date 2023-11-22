© 2023 WSHU
Record number of CT families face food insecurity this Thanksgiving

WSHU | By Eda Uzunlar
Published November 22, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST
Volunteers organized by the United Way of Greater New Haven distribute food to residents in Hamden Wednesday. A new mobile food bank based in the town will serve communities across the Greater New Haven area in need of healthy food choices every other Wednesday.
Michael Lyle, Jr.
/
WSHU
Volunteers organized by the United Way of Greater New Haven distribute food to residents in Hamden.

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, Connecticut is seeing more than 380,000 of its residents facing food insecurity.

According to a report by Feeding America, 1 in 10 Connecticut residents face difficulty getting enough food to sustain themselves. For children, it’s 1 in 9. The report shows more than $258 million is needed to solve food insecurity in the state.

Nationally, reports show that 1 in 7 people in the U.S. were food insecure last year. And 1 in 5 children lack sufficient food. Those numbers are up 30% and 40%, respectively, since 2021.

Food pantries across Connecticut say they aren’t surprised. Connecticut Foodshare partner pantries report lines that are double their normal length and have record attendance.

According to a recent United Way report, food prices from inflation have resulted in a family of four needing at least $126,000 just to get by.
Eda Uzunlar
Eda Uzunlar is WSHU's Poynter Fellow for Media and Journalism.
