Record number of CT families face food insecurity this Thanksgiving

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, Connecticut is seeing more than 380,000 of its residents facing food insecurity.

According to a report by Feeding America, 1 in 10 Connecticut residents face difficulty getting enough food to sustain themselves. For children, it’s 1 in 9. The report shows more than $258 million is needed to solve food insecurity in the state.

Nationally, reports show that 1 in 7 people in the U.S. were food insecure last year. And 1 in 5 children lack sufficient food. Those numbers are up 30% and 40%, respectively, since 2021.

Food pantries across Connecticut say they aren’t surprised. Connecticut Foodshare partner pantries report lines that are double their normal length and have record attendance.

According to a recent United Way report, food prices from inflation have resulted in a family of four needing at least $126,000 just to get by.