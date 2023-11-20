Lamont previews 10-year development plan for CT

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont plans to invest in speeding up rail travel, creating more walkable communities and ramping up the production of housing in the state over the next decade.

That’s part of his CT-2035 plan he previewed at an infrastructure summit with state and local planning officials last week.

The plan would be based on a financing program for all the state’s 169 towns and cities.

Lamont said there will be an emphasis on transit-oriented development, and it will be in partnership with local communities.

“Those of you in planning and zoning take the lead on behalf of your towns and cities,” Lamont urged local officials.

“Show our team where you want to go, where your priorities are. Like I said, we got some resources there to help, not just the transportation side but the housing side as well,” he said.

The plan would be run by the Municipal Redevelopment Authority, which was established in 2019.

The authority is funded with $60 million, part of a $7.5 billion, two-year state bond package approved last month.

Faster commuter trains and transit-oriented housing would attract more people to live in the state according to Lamont.

“The Stamford rail is a big piece of that,“ he said. “You are going to be able to get from Stamford to New York in 15 minutes less time. You know what that also means? That means Bridgeport will be as close to New York City as Stamford is today. Think of what that means for economic development and growth for people."

Lamont’s CT2035 plan would be formally launched early next year.