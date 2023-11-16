Bridgeport mayoral candidates agree on new primary election date

All parties involved in Bridgeport’s controversial do-over Democratic primary for mayor between Joe Ganim and challenger John Gomes have agreed that the new election be held on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

The agreement was filed in court on Wednesday by Attorney General William Tong’s office which is representing Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas, who’s office will oversee the election.

It stipulates that absentee ballot applications for the special election be made available by Dec. 29.

That’s about three weeks before the election. It’s in contrast to the September primary where absentee ballot applications were available for several months before the election.

The agreement now awaits the signature of Superior Court Judge William Clark. He ordered the redo after ruling that Ganim's win in the September primary was marred by evidence of absentee ballot fraud.

Prior to the agreement, the Gomes camp had wanted the redo before Christmas, while the Ganim camp had wanted it scheduled in January.