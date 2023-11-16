© 2023 WSHU
Bridgeport mayoral candidates agree on new primary election date

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published November 16, 2023 at 8:04 AM EST
John Gomes, Bridgeport Democratic mayoral primary challenger, outside the Superior Court of Bridgeport on Thursday, the first day of testimony in his legal challenge to Mayor Joe Ganim's win in the primary based on the absentee vote count
Ebong Udoma
/
WSHU
John Gomes, Bridgeport Democratic mayoral primary challenger, outside the Superior Court of Bridgeport on the first day of testimony in his legal challenge to Mayor Joe Ganim's win in the primary based on the absentee vote count.

All parties involved in Bridgeport’s controversial do-over Democratic primary for mayor between Joe Ganim and challenger John Gomes have agreed that the new election be held on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

The agreement was filed in court on Wednesday by Attorney General William Tong’s office which is representing Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas, who’s office will oversee the election.

It stipulates that absentee ballot applications for the special election be made available by Dec. 29.

That’s about three weeks before the election. It’s in contrast to the September primary where absentee ballot applications were available for several months before the election.

The agreement now awaits the signature of Superior Court Judge William Clark. He ordered the redo after ruling that Ganim's win in the September primary was marred by evidence of absentee ballot fraud.

Prior to the agreement, the Gomes camp had wanted the redo before Christmas, while the Ganim camp had wanted it scheduled in January.
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
