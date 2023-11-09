First flu and RSV deaths of the season reported in CT

The first flu and RSV deaths of the season have been reported in Connecticut.

Two residents in Middlesex and New Haven counties, both over the age of 80, were the first known fatalities. Another RSV death was announced on Thursday, a Hartford County resident in their 60s.

In October, 67 Connecticut residents died of COVID-19.

Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani said getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and your family from getting sick.

“It's the best way to protect yourself, your family, keep your kids in school, and keep adults going to work," Juthani said. "It's not only just about protecting yourself from potentially getting really sick in the hospital or dying, it's also about being able to be engaged with your family with your life and not being out and sick for prolonged periods of time.”

Anybody aged 6 months and older can get the flu and COVID vaccines, and they can be administered at the same time.

The RSV vaccine is available to people younger than 19 months or older than 60 years. Individuals in their 32nd to 36th week of pregnancy can also get the RSV vaccine, and their child will be protected upon birth.

Juthani said even people who recently had COVID should get vaccinated against it.

“If you've been past your COVID diagnosis for over a month, that certainly makes you eligible for a vaccine,” Juthani said. “But certainly if it’s been three months or so since you had COVID, I would recommend getting it at this point in time.”

Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz said in addition to getting vaccinated, washing your hands and staying home when sick are important to keep the community safe.

“If you feel flu-like symptoms, or COVID symptoms, please get tested and keep away from other folks,” Bysiewicz said. “If indeed you test positive, follow all the guidelines that our health departments have put forward.”

Find a vaccine here. Find a COVID test here.