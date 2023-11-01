CT judge orders new Democratic primary in contentious Bridgeport mayoral race

A state judge has ordered a new Democratic primary in the contentious Bridgeport, Connecticut mayoral election. It’s set for after the general election next week, featuring the same two contenders.

Mayor Joe Ganim defeated challenger John Gomes in the primary by about 250 votes. But the judge found Gomes met a burden of proof in showing that unapproved people had dropped absentee ballots into drop boxes.

The judge said it left the court unable to determine the legitimate results of the primary.

Judge William Clark does not have the authority to cancel the election.

Ganim and Gomes are both in contention for the general election, which also includes Republican David Herz.

If Gomes wins the election next week he will be elected mayor. If Ganim wins, there will be a primary. If Ganim then wins the primary, he will be elected Mayor. If Gomes wins the primary instead, there will be a second general election.