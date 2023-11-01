© 2023 WSHU
CT judge orders new Democratic primary in contentious Bridgeport mayoral race

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin,
Terry Sheridan
Published November 1, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim being sworn in as he takes the stand to testify in the city's Democratic primary alleged ballot fraud case at Bridgeport Superior Court on Tuesday October 17, 2023
Ebong Udoma
/
WSHU
Mayor Joe Ganim being sworn in as he takes the stand to testify in the Bridgeport Democratic primary alleged absentee ballot fraud case in Superior Court in Bridgeport, on Tuesday October 17, 2023

A state judge has ordered a new Democratic primary in the contentious Bridgeport, Connecticut mayoral election. It’s set for after the general election next week, featuring the same two contenders.

Mayor Joe Ganim defeated challenger John Gomes in the primary by about 250 votes. But the judge found Gomes met a burden of proof in showing that unapproved people had dropped absentee ballots into drop boxes.

The judge said it left the court unable to determine the legitimate results of the primary.

Judge William Clark does not have the authority to cancel the election.

Ganim and Gomes are both in contention for the general election, which also includes Republican David Herz.

If Gomes wins the election next week he will be elected mayor. If Ganim wins, there will be a primary. If Ganim then wins the primary, he will be elected Mayor. If Gomes wins the primary instead, there will be a second general election.
Davis Dunavin
Terry Sheridan
