Connecticut joins lawsuit against Meta for addictive features, harming children’s mental health

Connecticut and 42 states are suing Meta in federal and state courts for allegedly deploying harmful features on its social media platforms to addict children.

The federal lawsuit Connecticut has joined accuses Meta of violating the federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) by falsely assuring the public that features on Facebook, Instagram and its other social media platforms are safe and suitable for young users.

“They are telling us they are doing everything to protect our kids and adults too that they are trying to moderate the content when they are not. And even when they do try in spots, whatever they are doing clearly is not working,” Attorney General William Tong said on Tuesday.

Meta’s own internal files show that Instagram is linked to depression, anxiety and insomnia in kids.

“Meta has lied to us about the addictive nature of Instagram and Facebook and social media. Just like I would make the analogy, Purdue Pharma lied to us about the addictive properties of Oxycontin,” Tong added.

The lawsuit seeks injunctive and monetary relief to rectify the harm.

In response, Meta said it is disappointed that the states have decided to sue instead of working with the social media industry to create age-appropriate standards for apps teens use.

States joining the federal lawsuit include Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.