New Haven kids show improved skills after enrolling in city’s tutoring program

The New Haven Tutoring Initiative is expanding.

The program launched this summer, and has already helped more than 300 city students with math and reading.

According to city officials, every student demonstrated improved critical literacy skills, and students showed improvements in math as well.

New Haven Reads Executive Director Kirsten Levinsohn said not only has the program been effective, the kids enrolled have enjoyed it.

“One of our students at the Boys and Girls Club was so excited about reading his very first book, that he took it around to every adult in the room and asked the adult can I read this to you, again, and again, and again, he was so excited,” Levinsohn said.

The first phase provided two hours of tutoring per week to kids at summer camps. The second phase, which stretches through this school year, will serve at least 800 of the city’s kids through after school programs.

New Haven Superintendent Madeline Negrón said students who don’t know to read by third grade are more likely to struggle throughout their education, but programs like these can help.

“We have to align the work that is happening inside of our classrooms with the work that is happening outside of the school day,” Negrón said. “So that is why this tutoring initiative is so important to get us to bring the community to engage in this work that becomes essential for all our 19,000+ students in our district.”

The program is supported by $3 million from the city’s American Rescue Plan funds. There is no cost for families.

It’s offered at 16 locations that have partnered with the city. Those include the Boys and Girls Club, New Haven Reads, Solar Youth and more.

The tutoring is done by 125 volunteers, and according to Mayor Justin Elicker, they need more.

“I myself was a tutor, which was really, really fun,” Elicker said.

