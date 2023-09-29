Arrests made in Bridgeport’s “Take Back Park Ave” triple shooting

Bridgeport Police arrested four suspects involved in a triple shooting on Park Avenue.

The efforts by the police to detain the individuals are a part of what is known as operation “Take Back Park Ave,” an initiative that was first sparked after multiple other shootings and a stabbing that resulted in three deaths. These incidents have taken place in a matter of mere months, with the first in May.

All four suspects are charged with criminal possession of a firearm, illegal discharge of a firearm and assault in the first degree. One of the suspects was additionally charged with criminal use of a firearm.

A fifth suspect is currently being extradited from South Carolina where he was arrested in an unrelated shooting. He faces the same charges.

Police are currently seeking a sixth suspect, Rhameir Marqui Bush, of Ansonia. The State Police Violent Crimes Task Force attempted to take Bush into custody on Tuesday, but Bush fled from the scene using a motor vehicle before police were able to arrest him. He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Operation “Take Back Park Ave” is a joint effort between six different departments in Connecticut, including Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau, the Fairfield County State Attorney’s Office and the State Police Violent Crime Task Force.