Arrests made in Bridgeport’s “Take Back Park Ave” triple shooting

WSHU | By Eda Uzunlar
Published September 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT
The patch of Bridgeport Police Department- Bridgeport, Connecticut
Shoba Dasari
/
WSHU
The patch of Bridgeport Police Department in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Bridgeport Police arrested four suspects involved in a triple shooting on Park Avenue.

The efforts by the police to detain the individuals are a part of what is known as operation “Take Back Park Ave,” an initiative that was first sparked after multiple other shootings and a stabbing that resulted in three deaths. These incidents have taken place in a matter of mere months, with the first in May.

All four suspects are charged with criminal possession of a firearm, illegal discharge of a firearm and assault in the first degree. One of the suspects was additionally charged with criminal use of a firearm.

A fifth suspect is currently being extradited from South Carolina where he was arrested in an unrelated shooting. He faces the same charges.

Police are currently seeking a sixth suspect, Rhameir Marqui Bush, of Ansonia. The State Police Violent Crimes Task Force attempted to take Bush into custody on Tuesday, but Bush fled from the scene using a motor vehicle before police were able to arrest him. He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Operation “Take Back Park Ave” is a joint effort between six different departments in Connecticut, including Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau, the Fairfield County State Attorney’s Office and the State Police Violent Crime Task Force.

Eda Uzunlar
Eda Uzunlar is WSHU's Poynter Fellow for Media and Journalism.
