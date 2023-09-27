© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Connecticut lawmakers approve election monitor for Bridgeport

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published September 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT
Connecticut State Capitol
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
Connecticut State Capitol

Connecticut lawmakers fixed a legislative glitch to allow the Secretary of the State to appoint an election monitor for upcoming elections in Bridgeport.

The move was made during a special legislative session on Tuesday.

Lawmakers initially provided for an election monitor for Bridgeport following Mayor Joe Ganim’s controversial win by absentee ballot in the city’s Democratic primary four years ago.

An error in this year’s budget placed the money for the monitor in the state elections enforcement agency instead of the Secretary of the State’s office.

The fix means an election monitor will now be in place to oversee Bridgeport elections, said State Representative Matt Blumenthal, co-chair of the Government Administration and Elections Committee.

“And they can demand to see at any point any record, any facility, any system or computer, and if they find any discrepancy they can notify the Secretary of the State’s office,” he said.

The move is in response to surveillance video that shows a Ganim supporter allegedly stuffing an absentee ballot box in Bridgeport's Sept. 12 Democratic primary for mayor.

Ganim won that election based on the mail-in vote count. His win is facing a challenge in Superior Court for the second time in four years.

Tags
Connecticut News Connecticut General AssemblyBridgeportDemocratic Mayoral PrimaryJoe GanimJohn Gomesprimary elections
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma