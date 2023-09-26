The Connecticut State Library is going on tour

The Connecticut State Library service is hitting the road in a new outreach van they will use to bring services to communities across the state.

State librarian Deborah Schander explained what people can expect from this new service.

“Not only will there be mobile museum programs, but offerings from the state archive, the Connecticut library for accessible books,” Schander said. “Our three reference departments, and training in programs for public, academic and special librarians across the state. Every aspect of our agency’s work can go to fairs, conferences, parades, veteran’s centers, senior centers, libraries, historical societies and more.”

The van is fitted with digital technology. Residents can access the library’s full resources without having to travel to the library itself in Hartford.

Dawn LaValle, the director of the Division of Library Development, said her original concept for the van was re-interpreted by a designer.

“I was amazed at the details that he pulled out, from the Charter Oak frame, to the marble floor, to the ceiling in our reading room,” LaValle said. “You’ll see those details in the van. And that was Frank’s vision, he put aside my desire but there’s also wonderful details, photographs, images from everything that this state library does to serve the residents of Connecticut.”

Molly Ingram / WSHU Photos of the Connecticut State Library in the van.

The state-of-the-art library-on-wheels has been made possible with funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, as well as money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

It will visit schools, senior and veterans centers as well as state fairs.