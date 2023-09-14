Ganim's challenger in Bridgeport’s Democratic primary set for potential rematch in November

Incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim and his challenger in Bridgeport’s Democratic primary on Tuesday now appear set for a rematch in the general election in November.

Ganim claimed victory shortly before midnight after city election officials tallied the mail-in votes in his favor by a count of 1,545 to 779.

But his challenger, John Gomes, who’s endorsed by a third party for the general election in November, claimed the primary was stolen and refuses to concede.

“Evidence has shown the track record and things that could be done to manipulate the system, "Gomes said outside his election night headquarters on Tuesday.

“Given what has recently happened in the last two weeks, there’s more awareness and spotlight on this issue so we make sure every vote is counted fairly,” he said.

Ganim narrowly won reelection four years ago by garnering 967 mail-in votes in the Democratic primary.

A few weeks ago state election enforcement officials recommended criminal charges be considered for three people who worked on Ganim’s 2019 campaign.

It's in connection with the alleged mishandling of absentee ballots.