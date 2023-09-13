Connecticut attorney general warns of scams targeting the elderly, touts elder abuse hotline

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is on a statewide tour to raise awareness about issues facing seniors. He is promoting his department’s Elder Justice Hotline as a resource.

Tong visited residents at the Masonicare Senior Living Community in Mystic. He said the hotline can help with scams and financial fraud, as well as physical and emotional abuse, which can be difficult to report.

“We can share resources that, if you’re not willing to talk to law enforcement like us, you want to talk to a counselor,” Tong said. “You just want someone to talk to or get some other kind of help with healthcare, insurance, or something? Call us and start the conversation. You don’t have to give your name, you don’t have to give your number. But lean on us.”

Cases of elder abuse are vastly underreported, with only 1 in every 23 cases reported to the state’s Protective Services for the Elderly.

Tong said the Elder Justice Hotline won't investigate specific issues, but can provide resources as a one-stop-shop for people to be put in touch with a government agency or department that can help.

“They don’t target 20-year-olds in college who have to call their parents because they don’t have two nickels to rub together,” Tong said. “They call you cause you have money, right? You worked hard your whole life, you made good decisions, you saved, you have cash. And that’s why they target you. I have been saying lately, it’s not that funny but it’s true. There’s a scam for everyone.”

The Elder Justice Hotline number is 860-808-5555. It’s open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.