Heat wave cancels sports, ends class early during first week of school

Some Connecticut schools have canceled afternoon sports practice and games in response to this week’s heat wave. A handful of districts have also enforced early dismissal, including Bridgeport, Norwalk, Stamford, Trumbull, Milford and more.

Many schools have allowed teams to practice in the early morning or after sunset.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference also recommends coaches modify practice, schedule frequent water breaks and have athletes wear light clothing.

Over the last two years, the conference has supplied cold-water immersion tubs and heat index thermometers to schools upon request.

High school coaches in the state are required by law to complete heat-related illness training.

Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol is in effect through Thursday evening.

On Long Island, Nassau and Suffolk County schools canceled all sports on Wednesday, both counties had full heat alerts in effect.

Suffolk sports are on hold until at least 6 p.m. Thursday. Nassau schools have been advised to follow state guidelines from New York State Public High School Athletic Association.

They require all outdoor activities, games and practices to be canceled if the heat index reaches 96 or above.

Officials say high school sports games were allowed to continue on Tuesday under a modified heat alert, which calls for water breaks every 20 minutes, and no heavy equipment worn. There were no heat-related illnesses reported.

Games will have to be rescheduled for weekends and holidays if cancelations persist.