Bridgeport Film Festival returns to the Klein Memorial Auditorium this weekend

The Bridgeport Film Festival will return to the Klein Memorial Auditorium this weekend.

The festival started in 2021 with 70 films. This year it will feature 92 films, including 16 from Connecticut filmmakers. The festival also highlights filmmakers from 14 other countries like Colombia, Iran, Argentina, Canada and others.

"It is so hard to choose which film I am excited for people to watch," festival founder and artistic director Jason A. Coombs said. "But there are two, 'Every Other Kid,' which is about gun violence and directed by Connecticut native Patrick Godino, and 'Made in Bridgeport,' which is about fashion in Bridgeport and directed by UConn student Agustina Aranda."

Stephanie Saujon of La Photographie / CT Post

The films range from two to 25 minutes and will be grouped by themes like Made in Connecticut, OUTSpoken: LGBTQIA+, For the Culture: Black Stories, She's Got A Story: Female Filmmakers, Stronger Minds, and for the first year, Latinx in the Light.

To select films for the festival, Coombs worked with 20 pre-screeners. Films are submitted on FilmFreeWay.com, and two of the pre-screeners watched each submission, then rated them from A through C or PASS if it is not "the right fit for the festival," Coombs said.

"Films with an A or B then get moved to the Programming Team of industry filmmaking professionals, film students and more, who then view them and see if they can find the common threads in those films to make up a block," he said. "It is a very democratic process, but we like to make sure that besides technical proficiency in the films, there is also a great story and inclusivity in the work."

Raised in Bridgeport, Coombs said this was his way of giving back to the city. He is an archival producer and has worked on the Netflix series "Harry & Meghan". He also directs a web series called "Shaws," which has been included at the Astoria Film Festival.

"I always had this big dream of being famous like Oprah and buying an empty theater in downtown (Bridgeport) and converting it into an art space," he said. "But in 2020, I was reminded that I don't have to be like Oprah to give back to my community. I love filmmaking, storytelling and the arts, and this is my way to bring more culture to Bridgeport and change the narrative of this city."

Coombs said it is important to highlight diversity at the film festival. He has friends of all cultures, but it wasn't until he got older that he realized others didn't have that opportunity to learn about different religions, inclusion and diversity.

"I want people from Bridgeport to see themselves reflected when watching these films," he said. "It is important for me to show positive images and teach others, putting them in others' shoes."

This year, the festival will feature two virtual reality screenings. "IN PROTEST: Grassroots Stories from the Front Lines," putting people in the shoes of protestors in the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, and "Authentically Us: Voices from the Transgender Community," a three-part series about transgender people living in the American northwest.

There will also be Question and Answer sessions with some of the filmmakers. Tickets for the Bridgeport Film Festival start at $12.