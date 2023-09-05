Heat wave to hit Connecticut and New York this week

Cities across Connecticut and Long Island have activated their hot weather protocol in response to a heat wave.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s until at least Thursday.

High temperatures and humidity can cause a range of heat-related illnesses, especially in vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly. These include heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Activating extreme heat protocol allows municipalities to work with state entities to keep residents safe and cool.

State and local leaders are urging residents to drink more water than usual and stay in the air conditioning if they can.

Cooling centers are available across Connecticut and Long Island for people seeking refuge. Call 2-1-1 to find one near you.