© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Heat wave to hit Connecticut and New York this week

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published September 5, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT
As the heat breaks records, remember that preventing heatstroke or heat exhaustion takes planning ahead to ensure you stay hydrated and can cool off frequently.
David J. Phillip
/
AP
As the heat breaks records, remember that preventing heatstroke or heat exhaustion takes planning ahead to ensure you stay hydrated and can cool off frequently.

Cities across Connecticut and Long Island have activated their hot weather protocol in response to a heat wave.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s until at least Thursday.

High temperatures and humidity can cause a range of heat-related illnesses, especially in vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly. These include heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Activating extreme heat protocol allows municipalities to work with state entities to keep residents safe and cool.

State and local leaders are urging residents to drink more water than usual and stay in the air conditioning if they can.

Cooling centers are available across Connecticut and Long Island for people seeking refuge. Call 2-1-1 to find one near you.

Tags
Connecticut News heat related deathExtreme Weather
Molly Ingram
Molly is a reporter covering Fairfield County. She also produces Long Story Short, a podcast exploring public policy issues across Connecticut.
See stories by Molly Ingram