Three of Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim's 2019 campaign staff recommended for criminal charges

The State Election Enforcement Commission has recommended that three of Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim’s campaign workers face possible criminal charges in connection with the alleged misuse of absentee ballots in the city’s 2019 mayoral election.

The names of the workers were obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media after the commission voted in June to refer the evidence for possible charges against: City Councilmember Alfredo Castillo, City Hall employee Wanda Geter-Pataky, and Nilsa Heredia.

“Why would they pop an article out from four years ago a week and half before the Democratic primary in the city of Bridgeport? Some people question the integrity of that process,” Ganim said.

On Thursday, Ganim questioned why legal recommendation was made public before this month's primary election .

“I don’t know the timing — whether there is substance, whatever — however, the timing is certainly suspect,” he said.

Ganim narrowly won election four years ago by the absentee ballot count in the 2019 Democratic Party primary.

This year, Ganim faces John Gomes in the city’s Democratic Party primary on Sept. 12.

Gomes is a former supporter and member of Ganim’s administration who fell out with the mayor a year ago.