Audit questions how Connecticut's paid leave authority hired consultants

Connecticut’s paid family medical leave agency failed to provide documentation to back up its selection of two consultants used when it launched two years ago.

That’s according to an audit by the Connecticut Auditor of Public Accounts.

The 2020-2021 audit of the Connecticut Paid Leave Authority found that the authority hired two consultants with expenses of $37,500 and about $110,000. These hires exceeded the initial price, said John Geragosian, a Democrat who is one the state’s two auditors. The other is Clark Chapin, a Republican.

“The authority didn’t document why it had to go over the initial price, “ he said. “Also the authority selected one state contractor from the state bidding list but it didn’t document that it solicited three bids in that case.”

The authority also failed to provide receipts for about $43,000 spent on a marketing campaign, and lacked written procedures for the implementation of affirmative action policy and performance evaluations, the audit found.

The authority said it’s implemented changes to comply with the auditor’s recommendations.

“The authority agreed with the recommendation that’s included. And hopefully they will be able to do better next time,” Geragosian said.

The CTPLA was created in 2019 by Gov. Ned Lamont. It offers paid time off for private sector employees and is funded by a payroll deduction.