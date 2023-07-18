Connecticut housing advocates call for increased development, protections for renters

Connecticut faces an eviction crisis, according to housing advocates.

Connecticut Voices for Children has released the second installment of their report on the state's eviction rates, called “Addressing Connecticut's Eviction Crisis: Policy Options for Medium and Long-Term Reforms.”

The report revealed the cost of rent has increased faster than most residents' income, leaving families of color behind.

Study author Dr. Samaila Adelaiye said keeping your home in Connecticut often depends on your race and ethnicity.

He wants the state to incentivize affordable housing for municipalities.

“Trends in housing affordability and evictions often vary considerably by race and ethnicity,” Adelaiye said. “To address evictions medium and long term, Connecticut must continue to incentivize affordable housing development, and align policies to promote housing security and stability.”

According to the report, Black renters are three times as likely to be evicted than white renters. Latino renters are twice as likely to be evicted compared to white renters.

Adelaiye said failure to address the issues would result in long-term damage to Connecticut families.

“Many families and children are going to find themselves blocked from opportunity, are going to find themselves blocked from finding their way out of economic insecurity, are going to find themselves locked out of communities where they can thrive, because the state hasn't done enough to ensure their access to housing,” Adelaiye said.