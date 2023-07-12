New Haven child care facility gets $2 million in state funding

Finding child care in Connecticut is more challenging than ever.

As federal COVID-19 money runs out, Connecticut child care providers have to raise their prices. They’re also struggling with a teacher shortage.

Meanwhile, parents are scrambling to find a spot for their kids in daycare.

A $2 million state grant will help an early child care provider in New Haven expand their facility to continue serving the community.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the $2 million for LULAC Head Start will keep New Haven kids in school.

“It's about giving these kids the very best head start, it's allowing mom and dad to get back to work and be sure that their kid is being well taken care of, in an environment that they could really count upon,” Lamont said.

LULAC Head Start’s old facility was too old to keep using. One hundred families would have been without child care if they did not secure a new site.

Executive Director Mikye Byrd-Vaughn said they are working on the new building at night and on the weekends to make sure kids can be in the building during the day.

Molly Ingram / WSHU The new LULAC Head Start building.

Families at LULAC Head Start pay little to no cost for child care. They are funded with federal and state money.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said parents in the city rely on places like LULAC Head Start.

“Parents in our community need that low-cost, high-quality care, so that they can go to work, so that they can ensure that their children are in a safe environment and a loving environment," Elicker said. "The research is pretty extensive on the benefits, the long-term impact, that high quality early child care has on our young kids.”