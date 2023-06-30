Lamont assures student debt relief for Connecticut residents

Connecticut residents still have access to student loan debt relief despite the U.S. Supreme Court striking down the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program.

Governor Ned Lamont said that’s because the state has a program that gives tax credits to businesses who offer to pay down student loan debts for their employees.

“So, for those thousands of students who have outstanding student debt if they’ve taken a job with a Connecticut business, come and see us,” Lamont said.

“We will make sure that we have a way that we can start paying down up to $5,000 a year of your student loan. By the way, students, that's one more reason why you’ll want to take a job with a Connecticut business,” Lamont said.

The state also has several student loan forgiveness programs targeted at specific fields including engineering, healthcare and education.

And there’s an incentive program that provides state grants for non-white college students who consider teaching in Connecticut public schools.