© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Lamont assures student debt relief for Connecticut residents

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published June 30, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT
Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont
Jessica Hill
/
AP

Connecticut residents still have access to student loan debt relief despite the U.S. Supreme Court striking down the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program.

Governor Ned Lamont said that’s because the state has a program that gives tax credits to businesses who offer to pay down student loan debts for their employees.

“So, for those thousands of students who have outstanding student debt if they’ve taken a job with a Connecticut business, come and see us,” Lamont said.

“We will make sure that we have a way that we can start paying down up to $5,000 a year of your student loan. By the way, students, that's one more reason why you’ll want to take a job with a Connecticut business,” Lamont said.

The state also has several student loan forgiveness programs targeted at specific fields including engineering, healthcare and education.

And there’s an incentive program that provides state grants for non-white college students who consider teaching in Connecticut public schools.

Tags
Connecticut News Student DebtStudent Loan Debt ReliefStudent LoansNed LamontU.S. Supreme CourtDepartment of EducationBiden Administration
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma