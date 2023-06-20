Tong launches probe after hundreds of Hyundai, Kia vehicles are stolen

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has launched a consumer protection investigation into Hyundai and Kia.

The failure to install standard anti-theft devices known as immobilizers in several of their vehicles sold in the U.S. in the past 12 years has made the cars major targets for theft.

“We’ve called on Kia and Hyundai to deploy effective anti-theft immobilizing technology in their cars. They haven’t done that,” Tong said, noting that the investigation is his latest attempt to get the companies to install the devices that are standard with most other manufacturers.

“So, because of that we’ve been left with no other option but to launch a full-blown consumer protection investigation,” he said.

“I want Kia and Hyundai to step forward and make this right. If they don’t, we will sue them and we will hold them accountable and we’ll make them pay,” Tong continued.

The investigation will seek detailed records from Hyundai and Kia about the vehicles they’ve sold in Connecticut and any complaints they’ve received from consumers about the issue.

In the meantime, some local police departments are giving out steering wheel locks to Hyundai and Kia owners in their communities.