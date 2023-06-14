Connecticut law allows pharmacists to prescribe birth control without doctor visit

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signed a law that allows pharmacists to prescribe certain types of birth control without patients first needing to visit their doctor on Tuesday.

The state becomes the eighth in the nation to adopt such a law, joining Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire.

About 16 states have passed laws restricting access to contraception in recent years.

The Connecticut law permits pharmacists to prescribe hormonal and emergency contraceptives.

Consumer Protection Commissioner Bryan Cafferelli said it is part of the state’s effort to safeguard reproductive health care by improving access to contraceptives in rural and underserved communities.

“Because many women see their pharmacists more often and easily than health care providers and providing the ability for pharmacists to prescribe safe and effective contraceptives to women who ask for it is one way we can reduce obstacles to health care for women,” Cafferelli said.

“It’s easier, oftentimes, for individuals to see their pharmacist, where they have one on almost every corner in some areas, than it is to see a healt hcare provider to get this type of contraception,” Cafferelli added.

Under the Connecticut law pharmacists would be allowed to prescribe the pills after completing an accredited educational training program. They would also have to be certified by the state Department of Consumer Protection.