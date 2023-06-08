Elicker raises Pride flag: “Every day is Pride day in New Haven”

New Haven is celebrating Pride Month. Mayor Justin Elicker (D) raised the Pride flag over the New Haven Green on Thursday to honor the LGBTQ+ community.

He wants to make sure the city remains supportive as hate crimes and anti-trans rhetoric soar.

“We don't just celebrate during the official Pride Month but we also celebrate in October as well,” Elicker said. “Every day is Pride day in New Haven. So let's keep working together because we have a lot of work ahead of us.”

Molly Ingram / WSHU The pride flag flies over the New Haven Green.

Elicker said the city works to make sure it is accepting of everyone, and that's why it's a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants and supportive of people no matter their background.

Juancarlos Soto is the executive director of the New Haven Pride Center, one of the organizations that works to support the communities LGBTQ+ population.

“We're all here to build community to heal together, to love each other and to show the world that no matter what they throw at us, we will fight and we will not give up because we are a resilient and strong community,” Soto said.