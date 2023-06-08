Connecticut lawmakers end 2023 legislative session

Connecticut lawmakers ended their 2023 legislative session at midnight on Wednesday.

Governor Ned Lamont congratulated them for a job well done in brief remarks to a joint meeting of the General Assembly at the end of the session.

Lamont said the state budget that was passed on time with overwhelming bipartisan support sends a message to the rest of the country that Democrats and Republicans can work together.

”Don’t take it for granted,” Lamont told lawmakers. “I mean I look around the country and California has got deficits in the billions of dollars and Oregon is having a hard time getting their senators to even show up and even Congress is locked out again right now," Lamont said. "I think you showed us a different way and I think you showed us the Connecticut way. I am really proud of that.”

Other major legislation that passed this year include stricter gun regulations, early voting and an environmental justice bill. A proposal that would have allowed for the limited hunting of bears failed.

Democratic Speaker Matt Ritter said Connecticut has a tradition of reaching across the aisle.

“We’ve tried to create a culture in the House whereby people have to learn to compromise," Ritter said. "Not only with Republicans but with each other in our caucus. We have a 98-person caucus stretching from the most affluent communities of Greenwich to Eastern Connecticut.”

“That philosophy I think drove this session, it drove last session, and it doesn’t mean we always agree on things, but he is always willing to have that conversation,” said Vincent Candelora, House Republican minority leader.

Candelora added all major legislation this year had Republican input, including the state budget and the new tougher gun restrictions.