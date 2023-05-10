Connecticut Senate Republicans present budget proposal, includes $1.5 billion in tax cuts

In Connecticut, the stage is set for final budget negotiations. The Senate Republicans announced their budget proposal on Wednesday.

It includes $1.5 billion in tax cuts, the largest in state history.

The $50.4 billion two-year budget plan sticks closely to the budget package submitted by Democratic Governor Ned Lamont in February.

The difference is that the GOP plan spends more on education and funding for nonprofit health and human services providers, according to Kevin Kelly, Senate Republican minority leader.

The Senate GOP tax cuts are also larger than the historic broad-based cuts contained in Lamont’s plan. “These priorities are designed to make our state more affordable for the people who need it most,” Kelly said.

“And so, our billion and half back budget is sound. It’s been vetted by the nonpartisan office of fiscal analysis,” he added.

The tax cuts are aimed at working and middle class families. “For example a single mom with two kids making $80,000 saves $775 annually," Kelly said. "A family of four making $125,000 will save $1,045 annually.”

Lawmakers must pass a state budget before the end of session on June 7.