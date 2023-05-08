Connecticut Appropriations Committee approves pandemic pay for state troopers

The Connecticut Appropriations Committee has approved an award of about $2,700 in pandemic pay per state trooper who worked during the pandemic.

The award is the result of an arbitration agreement confirming the inclusion of state troopers in pandemic pay given to state workers represented by the State Employee Bargaining Agent Coalition — SEBAC.

It covers troopers who worked between March 2020 and March 2021. The award would affect their pension calculation and increase the cost of their pension when they retire.

An estimated 713 employees will benefit from the one-time payment.

It will cost the state about $2.1 million.