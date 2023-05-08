© 2023 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut Appropriations Committee approves pandemic pay for state troopers

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published May 8, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT
Connecticut State Capitol
Jessica Hill
/
Associated Press
The Connecticut state Capitol building in Hartford

The Connecticut Appropriations Committee has approved an award of about $2,700 in pandemic pay per state trooper who worked during the pandemic.

The award is the result of an arbitration agreement confirming the inclusion of state troopers in pandemic pay given to state workers represented by the State Employee Bargaining Agent Coalition — SEBAC.

It covers troopers who worked between March 2020 and March 2021. The award would affect their pension calculation and increase the cost of their pension when they retire.

An estimated 713 employees will benefit from the one-time payment.

It will cost the state about $2.1 million.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
