Overall greenhouse gas emissions have declined in Connecticut, but not fast enough

Connecticut greenhouse gas emissions fell more than 10% below 1990 levels in 2020, meeting the goal set by the state.

That’s according to the state's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Greenhouse Gas Inventory Report released on Thursday. The report tracks air pollution and its impact on climate change in the state.

DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said the department estimates statewide emissions totaled 34.7 million metric tons (MMT) of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) in 2021. That’s a 22% decrease from the 1990 baseline, but a 6% increase from 2020.

“We are continuing our urgent work to do our part to mitigate the threat of climate change,” Dykes said. “While we’ve made strides and met our 2020 target, we have much work ahead of us and only seven years to achieve our 2030 goal.”

The state Legislature wants to see a 45% emissions reduction below the 2001 level by 2030.

According to the report, the transportation, electricity and residential heating and cooling sectors are responsible for almost 75% of Connecticut’s greenhouse gas emissions.

The transportation sector has the highest emission rates. They remain close to their 1990 levels.

Department of Transportation Director Robert Bell said that's because fuel economy improvements have been canceled out by an increase in overall miles traveled.

“Sustainability and greenhouse gas emissions are a significant issue for us too,” Bell said. “And it's a significant challenge for us as an agency and for the state and for the country as a whole in the transportation sector. The numbers you, commissioner, pointed out in the inventory are not moving in the direction at the pace that we need to to meet our carbon and our climate goals.”

Bell said the department is looking at roundabouts and signal timing projects to reduce emissions.

Dykes said the state needs to set higher goals for sectors in order to achieve a 100% zero carbon electric grid by 2040.

“The most important, I think, is to bring our Global Warming Solutions Act in line with the carbon emission requirements of other neighboring states, by enabling us to adopt sector sub-targets,” Dykes said.

The Greenhouse Gas Inventory Report cited Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New York as states that have made goals more aggressive to combat climate change.

DEEP called on the state to increase tree canopy coverage, improve bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, require reporting of building energy consumption to prospective renters and buyers, and continue to seek federal funds for green infrastructure upgrades in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.