Connecticut Office of Health Strategy blocks Landmark facility again

A 48-bed substance use disorder facility planned for New London has been blocked again by the state’s Office of Health Strategy.

Landmark Recovery was denied a certificate of need, which would allow its owners to operate the business.

Company executive Jeff Burm said the company, which is based in Nashville, has already gone through city zoning and planning regulations.

“Aside from the $3 million or so that we put into the construction alone, I mean, you can imagine that we would have been open over a year ago, had the CON come in favorably for us and on time then we would have already been operating,” Burm said. “I don’t have the numbers for that exactly, but you can imagine it’s probably considerable, that many patients in that period of time.”

Burm said they intend to appeal the decision in state Superior Court and will start the process again if necessary.

“We’re also gonna start working fresh on a new certificate of need, that states from the beginning that we want to serve the Medicaid population in Connecticut, and we need to confirm there is a need for more beds in the drug and alcohol rehabilitation world in Connecticut,” Burm said.

Officials said the burden of proof was on Landmark Recovery to meet requirements under state statutes, and the company had failed to satisfy the criteria.